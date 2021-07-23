The authors tell the story in two alternating streams: one narrative of the girls’ experience and another of the multiple, often confused and conflicting, efforts to rescue them. In the first narrative, they draw on the verbal testimony and a remarkable diary kept by two of the students to explain what they survived. Naomi Adamu, the oldest of the Chibok “girls” at 24, was freed after more than 1,000 days in captivity. She and Lydia John, tagged as “troublesome” captives who refused to convert to Islam or marry, faced starvation. Near the end of Naomi’s captivity, Lydia finally agreed to a coerced marriage to a Boko Haram soldier and disappeared into the movement’s ranks. She is still missing.