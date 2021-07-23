So Klobuchar’s new bill is just the latest in a growing tradition. The problem, though, is the First Amendment protects social media companies’ right to moderate their platforms how they see fit, and it’s highly unlikely any big changes to the law would be approved by a court, says Jeff Kosseff, a cybersecurity law professor at the U.S. Naval Academy and the author of a book on the history of Section 230. “If it were to pass, I don’t think it would ever survive a First Amendment challenge,” Kosseff said in a phone conversation.