Meanwhile, Syrians who engaged in the uprising were adapting to war. Instead of protesting, many of those in rebel-held areas and in neighboring countries were undertaking things like journalism and local governance. On the humanitarian side, they were trying to take care of medical needs and educate children who could no longer go to government schools. They had no background in any of this or the capacity to scale it up to the needs of, say, thousands in a displaced persons camp. But they had language, access and the appetite for risk — the very things international groups trying to deliver aid across borders lacked.