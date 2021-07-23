The idea that containment efforts like masks and social-distancing limits are unacceptable has emerged as a central bit of rhetoric on the right. Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in an interview on Fox News on Friday that she would require no mandates for masks or vaccines if her bid for Arkansas governor is successful. With Arkansas seeing the second-most new cases in the country at this point, any state leader making such a pledge is essentially entirely dependent on broad vaccination to keep Arkansans healthy — or to see the state reach broad immunity by rampant spread of the virus.