Trump was elected in part because Republican voters viewed government with deep skepticism. As president, he leveraged that distrust to cast valid criticism as Deep-State hostility to an outsider. When the pandemic emerged, Trump rapidly decided to try to downplay the virus in an effort to get Americans back to normal economic activity, aiding his reelection bid. He disparaged government expertise and experts and embraced various miracle cures that he clearly hoped would reassure people that all of this was almost over. The message, over and over, was that the pandemic was not a big deal and there was no need to work to counteract it — in fact, that efforts to counteract it were part of the effort by entrenched political efforts to take him out. So even as he’s tried to take credit for the vaccine, he’d already inoculated many Republicans against trusting it or viewing it as necessary.