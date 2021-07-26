Trump was elected in part because Republican voters viewed government with deep skepticism. As president, he leveraged that distrust to cast valid criticism as Deep-State hostility to an outsider. When the pandemic emerged, Trump rapidly decided to try to downplay the virus to get Americans back to normal economic activity, aiding his reelection bid. He disparaged government expertise and experts, and he embraced various miracle cures that he hoped would reassure people that all of this was almost over. The message, over and over, was that the pandemic was not a big deal and there was no need to work to counteract it — in fact, that efforts to counteract it were part of entrenched political efforts to take him out. So, even as he has tried to take credit for the vaccines, he had already inoculated many Republicans against trusting them or viewing them as necessary.