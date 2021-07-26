YES: “This administration remains a very visible presence in the extremely challenging arena of cybersecurity. But what we are facing is an exhaustion of our capacity, leaving us largely fighting fires instead of developing and executing on strategic plans.” — Dave Aitel, founder of Immunity Inc.

NO: “President Biden is incrementally adding to measures taken over the last three administrations. Those measures have failed and doing more of the same won't bring success.” — Stewart Baker, a partner at the Steptoe & Johnson law firm and former NSA general counsel

YES: “This administration is doing a fantastic job given the landscape and tech debt it inherited.” — Katie Moussouris, founder and CEO of Luta Security

NO: “The U.S. needs a Cabinet-level position for cybersecurity and we need it yesterday.” — Jake Williams, founder and president of Rendition Infosec

YES: “This administration isn't naive enough to think it can do it alone. Strengthening relationships with our allies and partners, while planning to impose costs on bad actors, is a solid start.” — Jeff Moss, founder and CEO of DEF CON Communications