“Video from a Montana fly fishing shop shows a man berating Fox News host Tucker Carlson, calling him the ‘worst human being known to man,’” NBC News’s Tim Stelloh reports. “In a post accompanying the video on Instagram, the man, Dan Bailey, accused the top-rated host of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ of killing people with vaccine misinformation and supporting ‘extreme racism.’ In the brief video, Carlson responds to Bailey quietly, saying, ‘I appreciate that.’ ... A Fox News spokesperson said "ambushing’ Carlson while he was at the shop in Livingston with his family was ‘totally inexcusable.’ ‘No public figure should be accosted regardless of their political persuasion or beliefs simply due to the intolerance of another point of view,’ the spokesperson said.”