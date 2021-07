Sen. Joe Manchin said 2018 was his "last campaign for Senate." That might have changed. “The West Virginia Democrat is steadily padding his campaign coffers, raising $1.6 million in the first six months this year and sitting on nearly $4 million for a potential race that wouldn’t occur for three years. His colleagues say he’s not acting like a senator in his last term, despite his famous assertion during his last campaign that Washington ‘sucks,’” Politico’s Burgess Everett reports. “And as the 50th Democratic vote, Manchin is charting a bipartisan course for the Senate alongside a like-minded band of moderates in both parties, not to mention serving alongside a president who shares his back-slapping and horse-trading DNA. Instead of sucking, Manchin now says Washington has ‘accomplished more than we have for the 10 years I’ve been here.’”