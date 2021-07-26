My book shows that priming people to think about their nation as a group of peers or equals committed to fairness weakens nationalism’s effect on support for conflict escalation and militarism, compared to when people think about their nation as a unified family. This is because who “we” are shapes what “we” think about politics and foreign policy. If “we” as Americans or Canadians commit to fairness and reciprocity, we adopt a more measured approach to conflict. Nationalist norms affect whether we should expect more support for conflict when nationalism surges.