It’s very easy to point out how toxic, dishonest and useless this all is. But it’s important to remember that this is a largely self-contained ecosystem in which the claims Trump makes and the broad strokes of his allegations are treated as seriously as if they were real and the outlets and individuals who tout them treated with the same amount of sobriety. That Trump is now almost entirely relegated to this shadow world of fiction means simply that he’s challenged on his false claims less often and that his most fervent supporters are far less likely to see any accurate information that reveals the hollowness of his assertions.