He went on to earn some claps by saying that The Washington Post and others would disparage his idea. But, in this case, The Post will instead simply note two things. First, the idea that only people with children have any stake in the United States is bizarre and obviously indefensible, functionally similar to the idea that only landowners should be allowed to cast votes. The second is that Vance’s “let parents vote for their kids” plan probably wouldn’t actually work out the way he thinks.