In the June survey, we asked several questions about U.S. elections and the government officials who run them. To gauge views about the presidential election, we asked how confident respondents were that “votes across the United States were counted as voters intended in the November 2020 election.” Much as other polls have consistently found, about 20 percent of Republicans and more than 90 percent of Democrats said they were confident in the result — numbers that have changed little in our surveys since the election.