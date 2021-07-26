Courts confirm that trans students have the right to access restrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identities. In the 2020 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, the U.S. Supreme Court held that discrimination based on gender identity is a form of sex discrimination outlawed under federal law. Federal policy issued by the Department of Education recently confirmed that the decision applies to educational programming, including athletics. In addition, 17 states protect trans students from gender identity discrimination at school, including on sports teams.