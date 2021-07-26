But the Biden administration has continued to put pressure on Huawei, urging U.S. allies like the United Arab Emirates to remove Huawei equipment from their networks and restricting the company’s suppliers by tightening export licenses on components — like chips and batteries — for use in Huawei’s 5G devices. In June, the administration broadened a Trump administration ban on U.S. investment in Huawei, accusing the company of having links to China’s military and selling surveillance technology. The restrictions on the company, which denied the allegations in the order, are set to go into effect on Aug. 2.