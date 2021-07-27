But Trump didn’t acknowledge his loss. He’d spent months laying a foundation of doubt with his base about the reliability of the votes that were cast in November and, through some combination of stubbornness, pride and delusion, insisted for weeks that the election had been somehow stolen (which, of course, it wasn’t) and, more importantly, that there was some mechanism available to steal it back. He encouraged people to believe these false claims and, as Jan. 6 approached, encouraged people to come to Washington to manifest their anger. (“It will be wild!” he promised on Twitter.) That morning, he repeatedly told the thousands of people at his rally near the White House that they needed to fight and that they should walk to the Capitol. And they did.