A select committee launched by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump is set to hold its first hearing Tuesday, with public testimony from four police officers who were on the scene.

The panel, which has begun its work amid intense partisan rancor, is expected to hear about the physical and verbal abuse experienced by the officers as they tried to protect the Capitol from rioters engaged in acts of insurrection who arrived as Congress sought to count the 2020 electoral college results and declare Joe Biden president.

Here’s what to know about today’s hearing: