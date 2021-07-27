Here’s what to know about today’s hearing:
McCarthy to hold news conference ahead of Tuesday’s hearing
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) plans to stage a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s select committee hearing that he and other Republican leaders have chosen to boycott.
Last week, after Pelosi rejected two of the five members McCarthy recommended for the panel, he promised that House Republicans would “pursue our own investigation of the facts.” He has not elaborated on how.
In recent days, McCarthy and other Republicans have fired preliminary potshots at the committee, saying its members are too biased to conduct a legitimate probe.
Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), one of the two House GOP members Pelosi rejected, blamed Pelosi for the “breakdown” in security at the Capitol and said she “already predetermined a narrative about Donald Trump, about Republicans.”
Banks is expected to join McCarthy at Tuesday’s news conference outside the Capitol. Others listed as attending include Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the other GOP member Pelosi rejected.
Democrats look to move past partisan rancor and set serious tone for Jan. 6 investigation
House Democrats on Tuesday will attempt to move past the partisan rancor that has engulfed their effort to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by highlighting what they expect to be emotional testimony from police officers who were on the scene that day and giving prominent roles to two panel Republicans during the special committee’s inaugural hearing.
Panel members have been preparing for weeks to move swiftly with an investigation examining key unanswered questions surrounding the breaching of the Capitol by a mob of Trump’s supporters, who echoed his false claims about the 2020 election while seeking to stop Congress’s efforts to certify its results and declare Biden the next president.
Those questions include to what degree the attack was coordinated, what led to the massive security lapses, and how Trump and his administration responded as lawmakers scrambled to safety while the insurrectionists marched through the halls of Congress.
“I think it’s going to be quite informative and emotionally powerful,” Democratic Rep. Adam B. Schiff (Calif.) told reporters Monday.
Jan. 6 select committee to open investigation amid political chaos and controversy
The House select committee envisioned to be the ultimate arbiter of what led Trump’s supporters to invade the U.S. Capitol in January is scheduled to begin its work this week under a cloud of controversy that threatens to compromise the investigation from the outset.
Republican leaders, who declared a boycott after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) last week rejected two of their picks for the panel, have signaled to the GOP’s rank and file that there could be consequences for anyone who participates. As of Monday, two have agreed to do so anyway, and Pelosi has hinted that there could be others.
It’s unclear when a roster may be finalized, and Democrats running the committee have yet to articulate specific plans or timelines for their investigation.