In our second spoiler effect, candidates simply don’t run because they don’t think they can win. It’s not entirely clear that this actually happens, and some observers argue that it doesn’t. However, groups such as FairVote often encourage people to run, saying that the system will protect against the first spoiler effect, in which an unpopular candidate wins because other candidates split the vote. We cannot know whether that encouragement actually brought more candidates into the New York City primaries — there’s no way to measure who would have run without ranked-choice voting. But in 2017, the average number of candidates in Democratic primary city council races was three; in 2021, the average number was six. RCV supporters claimed the greater numbers of candidates as a victory for the change.