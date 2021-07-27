He then challenged the argument that an investigation into Jan. 6 was looking backward at something that had already been sufficiently considered, that it was time to move on. (When Cheney was ousted from her position in the leadership of the Republican House caucus, one of the implicit charges often made against her leadership was her insistence on focusing on the past.) The committee was hearing testimony from four officers attacked during the riot and Kinzinger posed the question to them: Did it seem like the time had come to move on?