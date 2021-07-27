The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) database will expand its focus beyond terrorist groups such as the Islamic State to include material published by white supremacists before racist attacks, Elizabeth Culliford of Reuters reports. It also plans to include more information on militant groups such as the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters, whose members have been charged with conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in an effort to crack down on extremist content.