“They offer loans to new married couples that are forgiven at some point later if those couples eventually stay together and have children,” Vance said. “Why can't we do that here? Why can't we actually promote family formation here in our country? Why can't we give resources to parents who tell us the only reason they're not having kids is because they can't afford it? This is a civilizational crisis. And if we're not willing to spend resources to solve it, we're not serious about the very real problems that we face. So we should do it.”