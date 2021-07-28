For many observers, though, this was not an opportunity to stand in solidarity with law enforcement. Instead, because those officers were criticizing the rioters who’d attacked them — completely justifiably, of course — they were seen as necessarily taking a political stand. Several of the officers who testified have in fact advocated for more awareness about the riot over the past six months and pushed for a more robust political response to it. But since it is the established position of former president Donald Trump and much of his party that the riot should be reframed, downplayed or moved past, any discussion of what happened is taken as a political attack.