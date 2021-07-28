Politics is often not very difficult to figure out. For example, it is obvious that, for a Republican member of the Senate, it’s more politically useful to talk about immigration than the coronavirus pandemic. The former is a point of frustration for many on the right and an issue on which President Biden has shown some vulnerability. The latter is a reminder of how President Donald Trump’s last year went and the now-entrenched sensibility on the right that any effort to contain the virus is utterly unacceptable.