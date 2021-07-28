That plan didn’t work. There was no noticeable increase in vaccinations after the announcement. Nor was this particularly surprising; it seemed almost obviously true that many of those who didn’t intend to be vaccinated were similarly uninterested in following guidance about wearing masks. The administration was showing up at Al Capone’s house and telling him that if he confessed to his crimes, he could get a break on his taxes.
This week, with the delta variant spreading more rapidly than authorities expected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reverted to a recommendation of mask-wearing in some circumstances even for those who have been vaccinated. It’s a tough row to hoe, as they say, given the freedom that the vaccinated have come to enjoy over the past few months. But it’s also a recommendation that will probably not do much to influence those who remain most at risk from the virus: those who aren’t vaccinated.
Over the past week, YouGov polled a large group of American adults on behalf of the Economist to gauge views of the pandemic and efforts to address it. To a large extent, the results were unsurprising: about a fifth of Americans said that they didn’t plan to get vaccinated, a number that’s similar to polling for much of the past nine months. YouGov also asked about mask-wearing (about half of respondents said they normally wore a mask outside of the house) and concern about the virus (about half said they were somewhat or very concerned about contracting it).
Asking those three questions of the same group, though, presented an interesting opportunity. We could see how many Americans held all of the positions that reflected general indifference to the pandemic: resistance to vaccines, infrequent mask-wearing and a lack of concern about infection. YouGov was kind enough to give us precisely that data.
So we know that 49 percent of adults say they aren’t too worried about the virus and that 56 percent say they only sometimes or never wear a mask outside of the home. We also know that about 4 in 10, 39 percent of adults, hold both of those positions: they aren’t worried about the virus and generally don’t mask.
We also learn that nearly all of those who don’t plan to be vaccinated aren’t worried about the virus (15 percent of all adults) and don’t generally wear a mask (14 percent of adults).
In total, YouGov’s polling indicates that about 13 percent of American adults, or about 1 in 8, hold all three of those positions.
That’s a large percentage and, seemingly, an intractable one.
Who is this group? It’s a small total, so the margin of error is fairly large, but they are about 44 percent Republicans and 43 percent independents, according to YouGov. Only 4 percent are Democrats. Three-quarters of the group are White.
Part of the problem is a lack of understanding of the situation. Included in the poll was a question gauging whether people understood the increased risk posed to the unvaccinated. Overall, 56 percent of respondents correctly said that most new coronavirus infections are occurring among the unvaccinated. A third of Republicans said either that the vaccinated were more likely to be among the newly infected or that new cases were split between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. A fifth of Republicans said they didn’t know the answer, similar to the overall value.
There is a silver lining to the situation, even if there isn’t one found in this particular poll. Other research has shown that even those resistant to the vaccine can be persuaded or cajoled into doing so. Just because Americans aren’t worried about the virus doesn’t mean that they’ll necessarily fight tooth and nail against vaccination. What the last six months show, though, is that they’re probably not going to simply volunteer for it.