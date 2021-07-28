Part of the problem is a lack of understanding of the situation. Included in the poll was a question gauging whether people understood the increased risk posed to the unvaccinated. Overall, 56 percent of respondents correctly said that most new coronavirus infections are occurring among the unvaccinated. A third of Republicans said either that the vaccinated were more likely to be among the newly infected or that new cases were split between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. A fifth of Republicans said they didn’t know the answer, similar to the overall value.