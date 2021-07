Congress has the power to compel witnesses and testimony “to obtain information in aid of the legislative function,”

Congress has not exercised its “arrest-and-detain authority” since since 1927, when Congress had Mally S. Daughterty, the brother of then-former U.S. Attorney General Harry Daugherty, detained and arrested. When Daughterty filed a habeas petition against his detention, the Supreme Court sided with Congress, holding thataccording to the Constitution Center's Scott Bamboy.