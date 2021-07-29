Using state power to rein in the wealthy is also a U.S. tradition. More recent European observer Thomas Piketty pointed out that Americans invented punitive, progressive taxation. Early 20th-century reformers didn’t just want to efficiently raise revenue; they wanted to grind the rich down to a more modest size so as to forge a more economically — and therefore democratically — equitable union. Reformers created anti-monopoly laws for the same reason: not to stop private corporations with overwhelming market power from distorting competitive pricing, but to save small producers who were too inefficient to keep up with larger competitors, and thus to prevent the rise of an American aristocracy.