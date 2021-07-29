It’s tricky to compare these values because there is necessarily a lag between them. A person is infected. That infection is detected. They get sick and go to the hospital. Then their condition worsens and they die. (At each step, the percentage affected declines; very few of the infected perish of covid-19.) The time periods between those steps vary. In some cases, a person’s illness is detected when they are admitted to the ICU, for example. While there is a pattern to the emergence of symptoms after an infection, it can vary by days. So figuring out when we’d expect deaths to increase after a case is detected is challenging.