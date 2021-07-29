It’s tricky to compare these values, because there is necessarily a lag between them. A person is infected. That infection is detected. The person becomes sick and goes to the hospital. Then the illness worsens and the patient dies. (At each step, the percentage affected declines; very few of the infected die of covid-19.) The periods between those stages vary. In some cases, a person’s illness is detected at admission to the ICU, for example. While there is a pattern to the emergence of symptoms after an infection, it can vary by days. So, figuring out when we’d expect deaths to increase after cases are detected is challenging.