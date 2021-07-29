His next step – along with the committee’s top Republican, Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio) – will be to introduce a broader ransomware bill that will tackle several parts of the problem. The legislation is expected within the next few weeks.
“This is one of our top priorities,” Peters told me in an interview. He declined to reveal details of the bill but said it would cover some of the areas the White House has identified as priorities in stemming the tide of ransomware attacks.
The committee's intense focus reflects a swell of cybersecurity work across Congress this year that’s far greater than at any time in the past half-decade — driven by a wave of damaging ransomware and espionage hacks.
A bill that would require companies in critical industry sectors to alert the government when they’re hacked could reach a vote in the Senate within the next few months. Some lawmakers are eager to go further and mandate minimum cybersecurity protections for everything from energy and chemical firms to food plants, airports and water utilities.
Dozens of other cyber bills are also working their way through the legislative process.
The crush of cyber lawmaking marks a big shift from prior years.
Lawmakers historically have been skittish about passing laws with major cyber implications — especially if they impose new burdens on the business community. A 2012 Obama administration effort to set cybersecurity standards for firms deemed critical infrastructure tanked after Republicans and the Chamber of Commerce opposed it.
A 2015 bipartisan effort to create a voluntary program for companies to share information with the government about cyber threats barely became law after months of legislative wrangling amid fears it could damage privacy.
That dynamic seems to have shifted radically with the recent spate of ransomware attacks that threatened to severely disrupt the economy and national security.
The Colonial Pipeline hack, for example, prompted gas shortages and panic buying in the Southeast.
“The importance of dealing with these cyber issues has certainly increased,” Peters said.
The cryptocurrency issues Peters is investigating may turn out to be the thorniest part of the ransomware problem.
In at least one case, the Justice Department was able to break through cryptocurrency’s anonymity in to identify the payment from Colonial Pipeline to the Dark Side ransomware group and claw back $2.3 million.
But it’s not clear how easily the department can replicate that.
Peters said he’s also not clear on how much authority federal agencies have now to force the kind of changes that will make it easier to track ransomware payments and if there are laws Congress can pass that will help.
He declined to give a timeline for how quickly the investigation will reach its conclusions, but said he hopes to reach some preliminary determinations quickly.
“Dealing with cybersecurity has got to be a comprehensive approach,” Peters said. “It’s not just about putting better locks on the door. We also have to let criminals know that if you perpetrate these crimes you’ll be caught and held accountable, and we’ll also recover the money you’re stealing.”
The keys
Israeli authorities inspected NSO Group’s offices as part of an investigation into the controversial spyware firm.
Meanwhile, France’s defense minister pressed her Israeli counterpart about Israel's knowledge of NSO activities.
"Israel is investigating the matter with the utmost seriousness," Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz told French Defense Minister Florence Parly during a meeting in Paris, my colleagues reported.
French President Emmanuel Macron’s phone number was on a list of 50,000 phone numbers that included some Pegasus targets, my colleagues reported last week. NSO Group said that French officials on the list “are not and never have been, Pegasus targets.” The company has disputed other Pegasus Project reports as well.
The state government liaison to a partisan audit in Maricopa County, Ariz., resigned, then withdrew his resignation.
Former Arizona secretary of state Ken Bennett (R) announced his resignation yesterday morning but walked it back in the evening after meeting with state Senate President Karen Fann (R).
The initial resignation came after Republican officials barred Bennett from the fairgrounds where the review is taking place. They said he'd improperly shared information from the audit with an outside group. Bennett has also raised concerns about the transparency of the audit, which has been widely panned by outside election officials and experts.
“I won't pretend to be part of a process, or pretend to be the liaison when I’m not,” Bennett said.
Bennett and Fann worked out a deal by which he'd regain access to the audit, the Arizona Republic's Jen Fifield reports.
The GOP-led Arizona state Senate is the main government body supporting the audit by the partisan firm Cyber Ninjas. It was opposed by both Maricopa County's Republican-controlled board of supervisors and the Democratic secretary of state. The county has conducted two previous audits of the election results.
States conducting partisan election reviews may run afoul of federal law, the Justice Department warns.
In new guidance, the Justice Department said it’s concerned that partisan election reviews may be running afoul of federal law that requires jurisdictions to maintain election-related records, BuzzFeed News’s Sarah Mimms reports.
The warning comes nearly three months after a top Justice Department official said she was concerned that Cyber Ninjas, the contractor conducting Maricopa County’s partisan audit, was not adequately safeguarding election records.
The new guidance does not explicitly call out the Maricopa County review. It comes as Republican allies of former president Donald Trump seek to launch similar partisan election reviews around the country.
There is “significant risk of the records being lost, stolen, altered, compromised, or destroyed” when election officials lose custody of them, the guidance says. “This risk is exacerbated if the election records are given to private actors who have neither experience nor expertise in handling such records and who are unfamiliar with the obligations imposed by federal law,” according to the warning.
Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs will speak with the Post's Ellen Nakashima in a Post Live event at 3:30 p.m. today. Register here.
