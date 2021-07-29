The voters taking part in the action represent 13 states, including six that have enacted stricter voting laws, including Georgia, Arizona and New Hampshire. After a Tuesday morning news conference, they will meet with members of Congress. The Senate, which is split 50-50 between the two parties, has failed to advance the bills because they can’t clear the 60-vote threshold to avoid a filibuster. The bills also have been stymied by Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), who have opposed ending the filibuster. On Tuesday, a group of Senate Democrats signaled that they were working on a revised measure that would include some suggestions proposed by Manchin, who has argued that the For the People Act, which calls for a broad variety of changes to voting as well as campaign financing, was too partisan.