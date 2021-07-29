In further analyzing the data, we have found that the link between donations and being declared essential was especially likely for industries not covered by federal recommendations, as dictated by the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, the only industries for which campaign donations seemed to matter were those for which governors lacked some kind of standard to go by. Although industry leaders may dislike being locked down generally, they may have been less likely to blame the governor if he or she was following nationwide guidelines. Freed from worrying about blame, governors may have felt better able to pay less attention to political considerations.