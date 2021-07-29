Coronavirus cases in Britain were supposed to soar, but the number of new infections in the country on Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases, is about half of where the caseload was a week ago. Scientists are puzzled, The Post’s Karla Adam and William Booth report.



“The trajectory of the virus in Britain is something the world is watching closely and anxiously, as a test of how the delta variant behaves in a society with relatively high vaccination rates. And now people are asking if this could be the first real-world evidence that the pandemic in Britain is sputtering out — after three national lockdowns and almost 130,000 deaths,” our colleagues write.