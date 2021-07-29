For this analysis, we focused only on tweets sent during the four days from May 26 to May 29, 2020 — the days just after Floyd’s death. We randomly selected the first and last 50 tweets for each day, giving us a total of 400 tweets to analyze. We also examined all 69 of the relevant tweets sent from May 5 through May 8, 2020 and from May 12 through 15, 2020 — the four-day periods after Taylor and Arbery, respectively, were first mentioned on Twitter, although they died months earlier. Altogether, we analyzed 469 tweets.