“Less than three months later, amid rising cases driven by the delta variant and more breakthrough coronavirus infections, Biden was forced this week to back away from that proclamation.”

“This new landscape — and, some say, the administration’s less than clear messaging — is complicating Biden’s efforts to show that he is still leading the United States out of the pandemic, his presidency’s central promise.”

“And this time, he must do it after Americans have enjoyed a taste of normalcy and been assured, including by the president, that they had turned a corner. This week’s developments mark the first significant retreat in public health guidance since Biden became president, and they set up a test of whether many Americans will agree to return to the tiresome protocols in place before shots became widely available.”