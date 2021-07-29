Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who chairs the civil rights and civil liberties subcommittee of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, is expected to call on Congress to pass voting rights legislation that has so far faltered, according to remarks provided to Power Up ahead of the hearing.
- “Of course, blocking a quorum is not a permanent answer to the tactics of voter suppression and election repression. These legislators have come to galvanize America behind our efforts to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act because this is our only solution now,” Raskin is expected to say.
- “When state governments are impairing democracy and shutting down the rights of the people, that is when Congress must act. This is an important hearing.”
The Texas Democrats have struggled to make any real legislative progress during their time in Washington as lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been preoccupied with Biden's economic agenda. On Wednesday, however, a small group of Senate Democrats convened to hammer out a revised voting rights bill, our colleagues Mike DeBonis reports, that might be released as soon as this week after Republicans filibustered the sweeping For the People Act last month.
“Several key senators huddled inside Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s office on Wednesday to hash out the details of the bill, which is expected to at least partially incorporate a framework assembled by Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), who expressed qualms about the previous bill, known as the For the People Act,” DeBonis reports.
- “It’s important that the American people understand that this is very much on our radar, and we understand the urgency, and we’re committed to getting some progress,” said Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.), who said he asked Schumer (D-N.Y.) to call the meeting.
- The details: “Manchin resisted some of the more far-reaching provisions in the bill and, before voting with other Democrats to start debate on the bill, released a three-page framework that scaled back some aspects of the legislation and floated some of his ideas, including a national voter ID mandate that Democrats have long resisted.”
- “What you will see over the next few days is a Democratic caucus that knows how to walk and chew gum at the same time,” Warnock added. “We’ll be working on infrastructure, and we’ll be working on the infrastructure of our democracy.”
Of course, it's still unclear how Democrats expect to pass the revised voting rights bill that's been stripped of more far-reaching provisions into law without the support of Republicans who are opposed to federal intervention from Democrats. Manchin and some other moderate Democrats are still opposed to scrapping the Senate's filibuster rules that 60-votes in order for a bill to pass — a challenging task in an evenly divided Senate.
With sustained pressure from activists pushing for federal intervention, some centrist Democrats have very slowly started to shift on the issue. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) is the latest Democrat to fold, coming out in favor of a “small carve out on filibuster for voting rights.”
- “…I don't want the Senate to become like the House," Warner said in an interview on Fox News last week. "But I do believe when it comes to voting rights, when it comes to that basic right to exercise and participate in democracy, I get very worried what's happening in some of these states where they are actually penalizing, saying if you give somebody water waiting in line to vote, or in states like Texas where they're saying a local government can overcome the results of a local election. That is not democracy. And if we have to do a small carve out on filibuster for voting rights, that is the only area where I'd allow that kind of reform."
Meanwhile, the Justice Department on Wednesday “issued legal guidance aimed at curbing voting rights abuses in U.S. states such as Arizona, where Republican officials launched a contentious audit in a failed bid to reverse former President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss,” Reuters's Sarah Lynch reports.
- “In the guidance, the U.S. Justice Department raises concerns about the ‘unusual second round of examinations’ into 2020 election results cropping up in various states even though none of the prior state recounts had ‘produced evidence of either wrongdoing or mistakes that casts any doubt on the outcome of the national election results.’”
- “The Justice Department also issued guidance laying out the federal voting rights laws governing elections in a direct response to states such as Georgia that have, among other restrictions, limited early voting and voting by mail.”
The policies
THEY DID IT: “Senate Democrats and Republicans banded together on Wednesday to advance a roughly $1 trillion proposal to improve the country’s aging infrastructure, overcoming months of political deadlock on one of President Biden’s signature economic policy priorities,” our Post colleague Tony Romm reports.
- “Lawmakers voted 67-32 to put themselves on track to begin debating infrastructure reform this week, clearing the first of many hurdles toward adopting a proposal that the White House has described as historic.”
- “Though the legislation is still unfinished and failed just a week ago, more than a dozen Republicans took the plunge and voted to break an initial filibuster on the bill,” Politico’s Marianne Levine and Burgess Everett write.
- “Among them was Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has previously said ‘100 percent’ of his focus was on standing up to Biden’s agenda.”
“The twin developments marked an early victory for lawmakers who have struggled for years to turn their shared enthusiasm for infrastructure into actual investments in the country’s inner-workings,” Romm writes.
- “Several past presidents had called for robust, new public-works spending to replace old pipes and fix cracked bridges, yet only on Wednesday did the Senate actually move toward delivering on those promises.”
- And “though most Democrats were hesitant to declare victory — repeating the oft-used Washington axiom that nothing’s ‘done until it’s done’ — they said that a bipartisan compromise would help Biden ink future ones with Republicans,” per Politico’s Laura Barrón-López and Christopher Cadelago.
⚠️Not so fast ⚠️: “Lawmakers must still draft their legislation, which had not been written by Wednesday evening, and calibrate it in a way to survive the narrowly divided Senate,” per Romm.
- “The absence of actual legislative text troubled some Republicans, including Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), who said in a speech on the chamber floor he could not vote to forge ahead Wednesday because the bill is ‘not ready.’”
- And Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), “the lead Democratic negotiator of the infrastructure deal and a key moderate vote, issued a statement on Wednesday saying that she did not support a plan that costly, though she would not seek to block it,” the New York Times’ Emily Cochrane and Jim Tankersley report.
Trouble ahead: Sinema, very shortly after clinching a bipartisan deal, came out against Democrats' separate $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan in an interview with the Arizona Republic's Yvonne Wingett Sanchez.
- “I have also made clear that while I will support beginning this process, I do not support a bill that costs $3.5 trillion — and in the coming months, I will work in good faith to develop this legislation with my colleagues and the administration to strengthen Arizona’s economy and help Arizona’s everyday families get ahead,” Sinema said in a written statement.
- “Sinema’s reservations with the overall budget bill, along with those of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., suggests Democrats won’t have the votes to pass the more expansive plan, forcing Democrats to scale back the bill.”
- Reminder: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has repeatedly said she will not bring a bipartisan infrastructure bill to the House floor for a vote until a reconciliation bill is also passed by the Senate.
At the White House
THE UNDOING: “Standing maskless in the White House Rose Garden on a sunny May afternoon, Biden heralded some happy news. ‘If you’ve been fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask,’ the president declared. ‘It’s vaxxed or masked,’” our colleague Annie Linskey writes.
- “Less than three months later, amid rising cases driven by the delta variant and more breakthrough coronavirus infections, Biden was forced this week to back away from that proclamation.”
- “This new landscape — and, some say, the administration’s less than clear messaging — is complicating Biden’s efforts to show that he is still leading the United States out of the pandemic, his presidency’s central promise.”
- “And this time, he must do it after Americans have enjoyed a taste of normalcy and been assured, including by the president, that they had turned a corner. This week’s developments mark the first significant retreat in public health guidance since Biden became president, and they set up a test of whether many Americans will agree to return to the tiresome protocols in place before shots became widely available.”
About that test: “Whether the CDC can succeed in getting Americans back into masks will play out in microcosm in the Capitol, that rare place where ardent conservatives mingle with fervent liberals on a daily basis,” the New York Times’ Nicholas Fandos and Jonathan Weisman write.
- “Lawmakers from districts with low rates of infection and high rates of vaccination — many of them Democrats — are compliantly wearing their masks, while members of Congress from areas where the virus is spreading rapidly — including many Republicans — have resisted, or are wearing their masks under protest.”
- “The Republican response on Capitol Hill has been unequivocal — and angry. An unmasked Rep. Chip Roy, Republican of Texas, moved to adjourn the House and forced all its members to convene to vote him down. Moments before, he had elaborately tied the mask mandate to one of Republicans’ choice political issues: the crush of migrants crossing the southwestern border, who he said were ‘heavily infected.’”
- “All told, a dozen or more Republicans appeared to flout the rule on the House floor. When a staff member handed a mask to one of them, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, she tossed it back.”
CNN congressional reporter Daniela Diaz:
Meanwhile, “Senate Republicans have generally taken a more conciliatory tack than their House counterparts, with their leaders pleading with conservatives to drop their hesitance and get vaccinated.”
- “Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is running ads in his home state to combat disinformation, Sen. Roy Blunt is barnstorming Missouri and Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama says ‘anytime we’re on a news conference, we say something about vaccinations,’” Politico’s Burgess Everett reports.
The investigations
TRUMP’S PERSONAL PRESSURE CAMPAIGN: “President Donald Trump called his acting attorney general [Jeffrey Rosen] nearly every day at the end of last year to alert him to claims of voter fraud or alleged improper vote counts in the 2020 election,” our colleagues Josh Dawsey and Devlin Barrett report.
- “Why it matters: “There are notes of some of the calls that were written by a top aide to Rosen, Richard Donoghue, who was present for some of the conversations.”
- “Donoghue’s notes could be turned over to Congress in a matter of days if Trump does not file papers in court seeking to block such a handover. In addition, both Rosen and Donoghue could be questioned about the conversations by congressional committees examining Trump’s actions in the days after the election.”
- “Trump’s calls to Rosen show the degree to which the president was personally involved in such efforts and the ways in which Justice Department officials walked a tightrope of listening to the president while not taking any concrete actions they considered unethical or partisan.”
Speaking of the 2020 election … “A private contractor conducting a Republican-commissioned review of 2020 presidential ballots in Arizona’s largest county announced late Wednesday that it has collected more than $5.7 million in private donations to fund the process,” our colleague Rosalind S. Helderman reports.
- “It has been clear for months that the lengthy ballot review, which was conducted by dozens of workers, some working nearly round-the-clock, was being largely financed by allies of Trump.”
- “The newly released figures put that fact in sharp relief: More than 97 percent of the audit’s costs have so far been shouldered by donations from five organizations led by people who have promoted the false claim that the election was stolen.”
- “In a statement, Cyber Ninjas indicated that $3.25 million came from the America Project, a group led by former Overstock chief executive Patrick Byrne … Another $605,000 came from Voices and Votes, a group led by One America News host Christina Bobb.”
Viral
Team Simone forever 💕
Also, about her ‘twisties.'
- “Biles, who subsequently withdrew from the team competition and then the all-around final a day later, described what went wrong during that vault as ‘having a little bit of the twisties,’” our Emily Giambalvo reports.
- “The cute-sounding term, well-known in the gymnastics community, describes a frightening predicament. When gymnasts have the ‘twisties,’ they lose control of their bodies as they spin through the air. Sometimes they twist when they hadn’t planned to. Other times they stop midway through as Biles did. And after experiencing the twisties once, it’s very difficult to forget. Instinct gets replaced by thought. Thought quickly leads to worry. Worry is difficult to escape.”