In the past two weeks, the president's stable approval numbers dipped to new lows. That's the usual pattern for a new president, and Biden's numbers on the issues Republicans have focused on the most, immigration and the economy, have fallen into the 30s. Why is he still in roughly better shape than Trump at this point in his presidency or Bill Clinton in his? Resilient support from partisan Democrats. Ninety percent of them say they support Biden's work so far. That's the lowest level of Democratic support since Biden became the nominee last year, but far better than Clinton fared as he battled his own party in 1993. While independents have cooled on Biden, they don't oppose his record at the levels they opposed Trump's by this point. Context is key: Trump in the summer of 2017 was coming off the unpopular effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, while Biden's legislative agenda (infrastructure and tax credits) remains popular.