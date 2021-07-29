It’s actually not entirely clear why Trump is so frustrated about the infrastructure bill; his opposition in that statement and another from Monday suggests that he is mostly mad that it gives President Biden a spending bill to sign. If he is actually thinking about running again in 2024, that makes political sense, given that Biden will certainly run on the new construction that’s going to be underway around the country at that point. But for anyone who isn’t Trump, he doesn’t really give a good reason to object to the policy beyond the sentiment that was always the driving force of his approach to politics: not giving the Democrats any kind of win, no matter what.