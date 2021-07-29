The messages from his group stand out especially now because they’re discordant with a chorus of establishment GOP voices speaking with new urgency in favor of immunization, as the delta variant strikes hardest in red states. While former president Donald Trump, speaking at a weekend rally hosted by TPUSA in Phoenix, said he would “recommend” attendees take the vaccines, others have spoken out more forcefully. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2 House Republican, said he got the vaccine this month because of the delta variant. Sarah Sanders, a former White House press secretary for Trump and now a candidate for governor in Arkansas, wrote an op-ed over the weekend urging readers to get the “Trump vaccine.”