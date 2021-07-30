So let’s say it’s 12:01 p.m. and the model thinks that about 3 million votes will be cast, 51 percent of them for Biden. Then a precinct reports its totals, and it had lower-than-expected turnout. At 12:02, the model might then decrease the overall number of expected votes and shift the expected outcome of the race in Trump’s direction. If you subtract the expected number of votes for Biden at 12:02 from the total at 12:01 and compare it with Trump’s, you might think that there was a reduction in votes or that Trump was being unfairly punished. But the reality is that you have no idea what you’re looking at.