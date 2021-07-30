Biden waded back into the fierce political debate on Thursday, announcing new requirements aimed at boosting vaccination rates for federal workers and contractors: “Federal workers will be required to sign forms attesting they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or else comply with new rules on mandatory masking, weekly testing, distancing and more. The strict new guidelines are aimed at increasing sluggish vaccination rates among the huge number of Americans who draw federal paychecks — and to set an example for private employers around the country,” the Associated Press's Alexandra Jaffe, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, and Jonathan Lemire report.