“The central event in Boudin’s life happened when he was fourteen months old, in October, 1981, when his parents, who had been affiliated with the Weather Underground, took part in an armed robbery of a Brink’s truck, organized by members of the Black Liberation Army. Two police officers and a security guard were killed,” the New Yorker reported in a recent profile of Boudin. “It was an infamous case, in part because of the role of Chesa’s parents and another participant, Judith Clark — they were white graduates of prestigious colleges and parents of young children, who seemed, by conventional standards, to have quite a lot to lose.”