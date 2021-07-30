Citing SSA data, the GAO said the size of case files now is five times greater than when the quota was imposed in 2007, yet it has not been formally reviewed since then. The quota was implemented to reduce a huge backlog of cases. At the end of fiscal 2020, more than 418,000 requests for disability hearings were pending and the average wait for a hearing was about one year. As bad as that is, it’s better than the backlog high of 1 million-plus in 2016. “The agency had a fiscal year 2021 goal to eliminate the backlog, but due to the pandemic no longer expects to meet this goal,” the GAO wrote. More than 12 million adults and their dependents received about $185 billion in benefits from the Social Security disability programs as of December 2019.