Although all countries in East Asia are undergoing population decline, their militaries are far larger than the JSDF’s 247,150 authorized personnel. Past defense reports note demographics are a key reason the JSDF doesn’t meet its authorized personnel quotas. Despite the 2018 decision to increase the upper age limit of military recruits from 26 to 32, the pool of people eligible for enlistment will shrink by 30 percent over the next 40 years. Unlike other East Asian militaries that practice conscription, the JSDF remains an all-voluntary force due to constitutional limitations.