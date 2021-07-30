Other politicians — not just Democrats — have wanted to investigate these objects. In 2020, President Donald Trump signed a law that required the Pentagon to produce an unclassified report for Congress revealing what the government knows about UFOs. While none of this confirms the conspiracy theory that the government has been hiding evidence that extraterrestrial life has visited Earth, it does acknowledge that the government has investigated unidentified flying objects — which at least some Americans interpret as evidence of alien visitations.