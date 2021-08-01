Tensions between McCarthy and Pelosi have been rising in recent weeks, especially after Pelosi blocked two of McCarthy’s picks — Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) — from being appointed to the bipartisan committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection. McCarthy called Pelosi’s decision “unprecedented,” deemed her a “lame-duck speaker” and pulled all five of his choices for the committee. The pushback led Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who ultimately was chosen to serve on the bipartisan committee, to accuse McCarthy of attempting to block the investigation.