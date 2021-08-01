Trump still owns his businesses and can draw profits from them. He could control them if he wanted, though he has left them in a trust. Trump’s longtime Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg previously shared control with Trump’s sons, but Weisselberg resigned his position at the trust after he was indicted on charges of grand larceny and tax fraud in New York this summer. Two Trump corporate entities were indicted at the same time. Prosecutors said that Weisselberg and other unnamed leaders at the company conspired to evade taxes by concealing a portion of Trump executives’ pay from the IRS.