Again, that’s the root of all of this. That the pandemic has spurred a need for collective action (from distancing efforts last year to vaccines now) presented a chance for lots of huffy posturing about individual toughness. Wearing a mask is described not as a minor annoyance that everyone would prefer not to do but, instead as an unacceptable step toward totalitarianism. In other words, people who ostentatiously oppose mask-wearing are converted from being selfish into being champions of the nation’s core values. Part of it is unquestionably rooted in an underestimation of the risks posed by the virus, a misunderstanding specifically bolstered by Berenson and Fox News. But when the government suggests that maybe you should be vaccinated against a virus that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans, it’s also more fun to cast your position as being deeply rooted in opposition to overbearing authoritarians than it is to suggest that you just don’t think it’s a big deal or that you simply like to feel as though you’re battling authoritarians.