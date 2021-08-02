The Texas Democrats have been camped out in D.C. since July 12, shutting down a special session of the legislature. The special session was necessary after the caucus walked out on the last day of the regular session in May. Without the Democrats, the Republican-controlled legislature doesn’t have a quorum and has been unable to pass new voting restrictions. Less than a week after arriving in D.C., several members of the caucus tested positive for the coronavirus. A spokesman said Sunday that the affected members have since tested negative and that there were “no more positive tests within the delegation.” An organizer of the legislators’ visit said participants would follow all local guidelines on masking and social distancing.