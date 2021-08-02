What we could find out: This is more of a black box than most. But Jordan was also a key proponent of questioning the election results in swing states. The New York Times reported this weekend that Trump mentioned him during a call with top Justice Department officials in which Trump pressured them to say the election had been corrupted. The context of invoking Jordan isn’t at all clear, but he was clearly someone Trump had in mind when it came to such things. Speaking with Trump frequently would suggest some of their conversations pertained to the matters at hand.