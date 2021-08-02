“The package arrives after weeks of haggling among a bipartisan bloc of lawmakers, who muscled through late-night fights and near-collapses to transform their initial blueprint into a roughly 2,700-page piece of legislation. The fate of their labors now rests in the Senate, where proponents of infrastructure reform have little margin for error as they race to adopt the sort of bill that has eluded them for years.”
Next steps: “With a proposal in hand, that debate began Sunday night under the fast-track timeline laid out by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). From here, though, Senate leaders hope to finish their work by the end of the week. The chamber then plans to begin work on a second, roughly $3.5 trillion economic package sought by Democrats, underscoring the significant lift awaiting lawmakers in the days before they are set to depart for their planned summer recess.”
- “Virtually no part of the U.S. economy is untouched by the plan chiefly put together by Sens. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Roughly half of its $1 trillion overall price tag constitutes new federal spending, with the rest coming from existing, planned investments in the country’s roads, highways and bridges.”
- “Those thoroughfares would see major expansions and repairs under the bill, which has additional investments in the nation’s transit system as well. Senators also said the measure calls for $66 billion targeting passenger railways, which the White House says is the largest such investment since the creation of Amtrak nearly a half-century ago.”
- “Lawmakers plan to set aside $55 billion to improve the country’s drinking water, including a program that seeks to replace every lead pipe in America. There’s an additional $65 billion to expand broadband Internet access nationwide and ensure those who do have connectivity can afford their monthly payments. And Senate lawmakers are pursuing additional sums to upgrade key commercial hubs, including potentially $25 billion for repairs at major airports.”
How did we get here? “On the day Biden’s first attempt at a bipartisan infrastructure deal collapsed, he dialed up a Republican senator he saw as a potential negotiating partner for a renewed push,” our colleague Seung Min Kim reports.
- “In that June 8 phone call, Biden told Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) that he wanted a public works agreement with Republicans in the neighborhood of $600 billion. More notably, Biden showed deep interest in provisions on energy resiliency that Cassidy had been working on for weeks.”
- “That embrace of a favored provision hit home with Cassidy. ‘The president made it clear that that was essential for him,’ the senator said. ‘Since the president had said it must be there, obviously that was very helpful.’”
- “Cassidy would ultimately become one of five Senate Republicans, who, along with five Democrats and the White House, reached an agreement last week on a sweeping infrastructure package … The infrastructure talks have served so far as evidence for Biden’s insistence that bipartisanship can prevail.”
Trouble ahead: “…As the Senate moves forward with a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, progressive Democrats are warning party leaders not to take their votes for granted as they try to advance sweeping antipoverty and climate proposals,” the Wall Street Journal's Eliza Collins reports.
- In a nutshell: “The party will sink or swim together with Democrats’ two-track plan to spend $550 billion in new money on physical infrastructure and then supplement it with their own colossal party-line spending bill on social programs, which will require all 50 Democratic votes to pass the Senate,” Politico's Burgess Everett, Sarah Ferris, and Heather Caygle write.
- “Sanders’ concern is just one piece of the multifaceted internal conflict in the Democratic Party as it rallies around Biden’s $4 trillion domestic spending plan. Once the Senate passes the bipartisan infrastructure plan, a new conflict will immediately replace it: How long should the House wait for its Democratic-only companion bill to arrive before the pressure becomes too much to withstand?”
The policies
MORATORIUM MESS: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic leaders on Sunday called on the Biden administration to immediately extend the nation’s eviction moratorium, calling it a ‘moral imperative’ to prevent Americans from being put out of their homes during a COVID-19 surge,” the Associated Press's Lisa Mascaro reports.
- “An estimated 3.6 million Americans are at risk of eviction, some as soon as Monday.”
- “Congress was unable to pass legislation swiftly to extend the ban, which expired at midnight Saturday, and the Democratic leaders said in a statement that it was now up to President Joe Biden’s administration to act. They called on the administration to extend the moratorium through Oct. 18.”
- Context: “Some Democratic lawmakers said they were caught by surprise last Thursday when Biden announced that he would not extend the moratorium again in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that suggested congressional action was necessary for another extension. Lawmakers were left with only days to act before the ban expired, creating frustration and anger and exposing a rare rift with the administration.”
HAPPENING TODAY: “More than 100 state legislators from across the country will converge in Washington to join their Texas counterparts in pushing the Senate and Biden to take action on voting reform legislation,” our colleague Vanessa Williams reports.
- “The lawmakers represent more than 20 states, including some in which Republican-led legislatures have passed or are considering new voting restrictions, and will urge senators to pass the For the People Act, or at least show progress on a federal voting law, before their summer recess.”
- “I really want to make sure they understand what we’re going through in Florida. If we don’t get this Congress to act, and the Biden administration to put pressure on voting rights, then I’m very worried about the ability of everyday Floridians to have their voices heard in the election process,” Florida state Rep. Anna V. Eskamani (D) told Williams. She said “a federal firewall from these state voter suppression activities” is needed.
- What we’re watching: “Fair Fight Action and CAP Action are flying in 40 voters to appeal to senators, and the Poor People’s Campaign, led by the Rev. William J. Barber II, has scheduled a nonviolent demonstration in Washington” today.
At the White House
THE WEEK AHEAD:
Monday, August 2
- President Biden and Vice President Harris will receive a briefing from the White House COVID-19 Response Team.
- Biden will deliver remarks at a virtual fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee.
Tuesday, August 3
- Biden will meet with Latino community leaders to discuss his economic agenda, immigration reform and voting rights.
- They will commemorate the second anniversary of the 2019 El Paso shooting.
- Biden will deliver remarks on his administration’s progress against the pandemic.
Wednesday, August 4
- Biden will meet with Dr. Eric Lander, Science Advisor and Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, to discuss preparation for future pandemics.
Thursday, August 5
- Biden will meet with Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) community leaders to discuss his economic agenda, immigration reform, response to anti-Asian bias and violence, and voting rights.
Friday, August 6
- Biden will receive the weekly economic briefing.
Viral
GOLD IN OUR HEARTS: “Team USA’s four-time Olympian Steffen Peters and his horse Suppenkasper (or Mopsi) have gone viral following the dressage Grand Prix Freestyle individual final, which is basically the riders and horses dancing to music while incorporating some tricks into the mix,” USA Today's Alyssa Barbieri reports.
- “Mopsi stole the show with his uncanny rhythm as he danced to an upbeat mix created by musician Taylor Kade, which has garnered Mopsi the moniker of 'rave horse.' Mopsi and Peters scored 80.968, earning them 10th place in the event final just one day after winning the silver medal as part of the team dressage for the United States.”