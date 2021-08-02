I found that Whites who had not gone to college and do not say Blacks are “lazier” than Whites were roughly as likely to vote for Democrats as Republicans in the last three presidential elections, giving Barack Obama 51 percent of the major party vote in 2012, Hillary Rodham Clinton 44 percent in 2016, and Joe Biden 49 percent in 2020. On the other hand, college-educated Whites who do say Blacks are “lazier” than Whites were significantly less likely to support Democrats than Republicans for president, giving Obama and Clinton 34 percent each in 2012 and 2016 and giving Biden 39 percent in 2020.